(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to substitute joint venture
for swap of assets)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON Feb 2 Mobile phone networks operator
Vodafone said on Tuesday it was in talks with John
Malone's cable company Liberty Global about forming a
joint venture in the Netherlands.
Liberty Global owns Ziggo, the largest cable TV operator in
the Netherlands, while Vodafone is the second biggest mobile
network operator, behind KPN.
The two companies were in protracted talks about an exchange
of assets or broader merger across various European markets last
year but could not agree on valuations.
Vodafone said it was now in talks with Liberty Global
specifically about the creation of a joint venture in the
Netherlands that would incorporate both companies' local
operating businesses.
"The discussions are ongoing and do not extend beyond the
creation of a joint venture in the Netherlands," it said.
Shares in Vodafone reversed earlier gains to trade down 2
percent at 221 pence at 1553 GMT, reflecting some investors'
disappointment that any tie-up was limited to the Netherlands.
Liberty's shares were flat in New York.
Vodafone is coming under increasing pressure in national
markets from former national telecoms network monopolies like
Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica, KPN and now BT
, which are able to sell packages of broadband internet,
TV and mobile telecoms services.
It is responding with a two-pronged strategy of building its
own infrastructure and seeking complementary deals with other
companies country by country and has already spent 15 billion
euros buying cable operators Kabel Deutschland in Germany and
Ono in Spain.
Just last week, analyst Jerry Dellis at Jefferies said
Vodafone needed to buy Liberty Global to secure its long-term
prospects.
Stephane Beyazian at Raymond James said some investors
expected a wider deal between the two covering more markets -
they have mutual operations in seven European countries - or
even that Liberty Global would buy out Vodafone.
"Today what you see is the market reaction of some of the
bullish investors that were hopeful of a much bigger
combination, but it doesn't prevent it from happening longer
term," he said.
There was pressure to do something quickly in the
Netherlands because KPN's quad-play bundle was proving popular
with customers, he said.
A tie-up in the Netherlands would bring together Vodafone's
5.2 million mobile customers with Ziggo's 4.1 million cable
subscribers, many of whom also take broadband internet and fixed
line telecoms.
(Additional reporting by Thomas Escritt in Amsterdam; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)