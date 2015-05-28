LONDON May 28 Some of the biggest investors in
Vodafone say they are open to a European tie-up with
Liberty Global, as the British company is now in a
stronger position to negotiate a deal with John Malone's cable
group.
Shares in the world's second largest mobile operator hit a
14-year high last week after Liberty's billionaire chairman
Malone said a much-mooted union would be a "great fit" for his
company.
The positive reaction stands in contrast to previous
occasions when talk of a deal sent shares in Vodafone tumbling
on fears that it, as the suitor, would overpay in order to snare
Liberty, Europe's biggest cable operator.
"There is a strategic rationale to the combination of the
assets," one top 10 shareholder in Vodafone told Reuters on
condition of anonymity.
"And until last week, the market assumption had been that
Vodafone was coming from a position of weakness. What has
changed with John Malone's comments is that the conversation
between the two parties might actually be a more equal one."
Vodafone, which has 446 million mobile customers in
countries ranging from Albania to Ireland, Qatar, India, South
Africa and New Zealand, has lost ground to some rivals in an
industry-wide trend to provide internet broadband, TV, home
phone and mobile services in one bundled product, known as
quad-play.
It has already bought cable networks in Spain, Germany and
Britain, with the higher-capacity network also helping to carry
its mobile traffic. But some analysts believe a purchase of
Liberty Global could enable the two companies to create the
leading network in Europe in one go.
Liberty has also recently bought a mobile operator in
Belgium, in a change of strategy after previously suggesting it
did not need to own its own mobile operations and could instead
rent capacity from rivals.
Liberty has a market capitalisation of about $49 billion and
Vodafone's is around 67.3 billion pounds.
Analysts estimate that a deal could result in gross
synergies of around 16 billion pounds ($24 billion).
Malone's comment, in an interview to Bloomberg, that there
would be "very substantial synergies" if they could find a way
to combine the businesses "with respect to western Europe" has
also sparked speculation that Vodafone could demerge its
faster-growth emerging market operations to make it happen.
Two top 20 investors at Vodafone and four smaller investors
said they would not want to see the group feel pressured to
offload assets quickly and cheaply to hold Malone's interest.
"Liberty are still fractionally more in the driving seat but
the deal makes strategic sense for both parties ... For the
perfect quad play, they need Vodafone as much as Vodafone needs
them," one investor said, who declined to be named in line with
his firm's media policy.
"There's no way Vodafone should let go of the AMAP business
purely in the hope of striking a deal. Everything would have to
happen together," the investor said, in reference to Vodafone's
Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific business.
BIG BARRIERS
Some shareholders, who said they had raised the merger idea
directly with the company in recent weeks, said executives were
surprisingly open to talking about its merits and drawbacks.
There are many barriers to the deal. The two companies only
have overlap in a few countries, including Britain, Ireland, the
Netherlands and Germany and of those, only two are big enough to
warrant such a deal.
Malone himself also noted that there are philosophical
issues with the way the firms are run, with Vodafone relatively
lowly leveraged and paying dividends, while Liberty has high
debt and prefers buybacks.
Vodafone, with its relatively corporate brand, also likes to
tout its broad geographical spread to enable it to offer global
coverage to multinational firms.
Still, investors say Vodafone is looking at its options
after Malone signalled the change of tone. If a full merger
proved too complicated, the two sides could look at country by
country deals such as in Britain where Vodafone could partner
with Liberty's Virgin Media.
"I would say that this has been prime focus in the Vodafone
boardroom for some time now," said David Lis, chief investment
officer in equities and multi assets at top 20 shareholder Aviva
Investors.
"They must have done a huge amount of work understanding
Liberty. It is an open secret, it is much discussed that they
are the last people who could do a deal if Vodafone are to bring
their business to a wider platform."
Given Vodafone's strategic challenges, dividend fans in its
shareholder base are unlikely to oppose a sensibly structured
deal that offers some token income, the investors said,
confounding earlier speculation that many could balk at
Liberty's high leverage and preference to reward with buybacks
instead.
"It is starting to look like a company that is under a bit
of pressure and a merger might alleviate some of that pressure,"
said Chris White, head of UK equities at Premier Asset
Management, which is a Vodafone shareholder.
"But it would probably be dressed up with a dividend cut, in
other words, Vodafone would start to be looked at as an equity
growth company rather than an dividend income story."
Vodafone declined to comment.
($1 = 0.6548 pounds)
(Reporting By Sinead Cruise.; Writing by Sinead Cruise and Kate
Holton. Editing by Jane Merriman)