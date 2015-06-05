* Vodafone and Liberty in asset swap talks
LONDON, June 5 Vodafone, the world's
second biggest mobile company, said it is in early talks about
exchanging selected assets with Europe's largest cable operator
Liberty Global, which could enable each to better
compete with rivals.
Analysts and sector bankers said the two most important
countries for both firms where they overlap were Britain and
Germany. They also both operate in Ireland, the Netherlands,
Czech Republic, Hungary and Romania.
Vodafone, traditionally a mobile-only company, has been on
the back foot in recent years as companies with access to mobile
and fixed-line infrastructure such as Orange,
Telefonica and Deutsche Telekom offer
packages of services to customers in one bundle.
After weeks of speculation, Vodafone released a statement on
Friday saying it was not in merger talks with Liberty, but was
holding talks about a possible exchange of assets, without
saying which businesses were being discussed.
"Whilst talks might yet lead to a full combination with
Liberty, an asset swap would allow both parties to boost their
respective positions in converging markets, and could still lead
to a full combination over time," analysts at Deutsche Bank
said.
In Germany, Deutsche Telekom has started selling mobile,
Internet, TV and fixed-line telephony in one package and in
Britain, BT will be able to do the same once it has
completed the acquisition of the country's largest mobile
operator EE.
Liberty Global, which has operations in 12 European
countries, has a market capitalisation of $46 billion, while
Vodafone's is 66 billion pounds ($102 billion).
An industry banker said he believed Vodafone's primary
interest was in acquiring Liberty's UK arm Virgin Media, while
the main attraction for Liberty was Vodafone's German business.
Liberty already owns Unitymedia, Germany's second-biggest
cable operator, and it has long coveted its bigger rival Kabel
Deutschland, which Vodafone bought in 2013 for $10 billion to
merge with its mobile operations there.
"This deal is about swapping UK with Germany. Nothing else
is relevant," the banker said.
Alternatively, analysts said Vodafone could sell its British
and Dutch operations in exchange for Liberty's German business,
however that would leave Vodafone out of its home market.
The lack of an obvious solution might shed light on why the
two firms have failed to agree on a wider deal despite much
speculation.
The stock is trading up 7 percent since May 19 when John
Malone, the U.S. 'King of Cable' and chairman of Liberty, said
in an interview that the two companies would make a "great fit".
Other ways of teaming up include commercial deals, where
both firms agree to sell the other's services but these tend to
be difficult to agree in terms of pricing and discounts. It
would also not provide the billions of pounds of synergies that
could come from a merger or acquisition.
The firms could also put their four overlapping markets -
Britain, Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands - into a joint
venture, however this also has its problems as few mobile joint
ventures succeed and tend to end with one partner buying the
other out.
Shares in Vodafone finished the day down 2.4 percent.
"There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed,
nor is there certainty with respect to which assets will
ultimately be involved," the company said in its statement.
Accendo Markets analyst Augustin Eden said that a merger
could still be on the cards some time in the future.
"One has to wonder whether this is somewhat of a warm-up act
for a heightened display of affection between the UK mobile
operator and Europe's biggest cable company," he said in a note.
($1 = 0.6530 pounds)
