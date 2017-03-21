(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Una Galani

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors aren't sold on Vodafone's Indian mega-merger. A union of the local unit of the British telecom giant with rival Idea Cellular is meant to deliver synergies with a net present value of 670 billion rupees ($10 billion) after factoring in integration and others costs. Yet Idea's investors are struggling to see the upside.

The financial benefits should be worth 92 rupees per share for the enlarged group, Breakingviews calculations suggest. Yet Idea's share price is up 26 rupees since Jan. 18, when rumours of a union first started to swirl. Investors are often reluctant to price in all of a deal's supposed benefits upfront. But the gulf here is huge: the rise is equivalent to barely 28 percent of the deliverable savings.

That might seem harsh given the outlined savings in capital expenditure and operating expenses appear real. The two companies have an unusually strong complementary fit: Vodafone is strong in India's cities while Idea is strong in the countryside, and the operators can share the cost of rolling out fourth-generation mobile networks. Vodafone has also beaten synergy targets elsewhere, for example in Spain.

That suggests the market is struggling to look past a price war. India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, is backing upstart Reliance Jio, which has been giving away its services free for months, hammering the incumbents. The new entrant will start charging its 100 million-plus users for data from April but voice and roaming will remain free. He could launch new offers too.

The high leverage of the new Vodafone-Idea means it won't be much easier to compete, given the net debt of the new entity will be at least 3 times forecast EBITDA. A 14 percent fall in Idea's share price since the deal announcement suggests its independent shareholders could vote the deal down, unless they can be talked around on the deal's benefits, or the terms are somehow tweaked.

At some point, Ambani will have to establish a serious business model. Shareholders in his flagship Reliance Industries need a return on the $20 billion-plus invested in Jio. Until that happens, support for Vodafone and Idea will remain tepid.

- Shares of Idea Cellular fell 9.6 percent on March 20, after the company said it would merge with the local unit of telecom giant Vodafone to create India's largest mobile operator.

- The deal gives the combined group an enterprise value of about $23 billion. Vodafone will own 45.1 percent and the Aditya Birla Group, Idea's parent, will own 26 percent.

- The two companies forecast cost and capital expenditure synergies with a net present value of roughly 670 billion rupees ($10 billion) after integration costs and spectrum payments. They say run-rate synergies will hit 140 billion rupees annually within four years.

