LONDON, Sept 15 Cable operator Liberty Global and mobile phone group Vodafone have not worked out how to progress with an exchange of assets, months after they said they were in talks, Liberty's Chairman John Malone told Bloomberg.

"Conceptually there could be some real value created but realistically we haven't been able to figure out a way to do that that's mutually successful," he said in an interview published on Tuesday.

"That doesn't mean that we won't find a solution, nor does it imply that we will."

Vodafone, the world's second biggest mobile operator, said in June it was in early talks about exchanging selected assets with Liberty, Europe's biggest cable company.

An exchange, for example in Britain or Germany where they are both present, would enable the groups to sell the packages of mobile, fixed-line, broadband and television services increasingly offered by rivals.

Shares in Vodafone, which have fallen 13 percent since it said it was in talks in June, were trading down 1 percent at 219 pence at 1527 GMT.

Shares in Liberty Global were trading down 0.5 percent at $46.61. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)