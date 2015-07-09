MILAN, July 9 British mobile phone giant
Vodafone has reached an agreement with Mediaset
to offer pay-TV content of the Italian broadcaster to its
customers in the southern European country, the two companies
said in a joint statement on Thursday.
The offer, which bundles voice and data services with
content such as live Champions League soccer matches, movies and
TV series, is immediately available at a monthly fee of 39 euros
($43), they said. Lower-priced bundles are also offered.
Like other telecoms operators, Vodafone is expanding its
media offer in contrast to the fall of traditional phone
services challenged by online rivals such as messaging
application WhatsApp.
Mediaset content will be carried through Vodafone's 4G
network which covers 88 percent of Italy's population and is
available in 4,700 cities.
Telecom Italia, Italy's largest phone operator
whose biggest investor is French media group Vivendi,
is currently offering its clients the full content of Sky
Italia, the Italian arm of Britain's Sky.
($1 = 0.9049 euros)
(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)