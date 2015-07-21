LONDON Vodafone (VOD.L) said the bosses of its four biggest European markets would report directly to chief Vittorio Colao to speed up decision making in fast-changing markets, after it decided to scrap its European regional management structure.

Vodafone said in a statement on Tuesday that its European regional head Philipp Hamm would leave in October.

Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen Hoencamp in the UK and Antonio Coimbra in Spain will become members of the group's executive committee, the mobile phone operator said.

The chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter, will also join the committee and will assume additional leadership responsibilities for Vodafone's smaller European markets, the company said.

