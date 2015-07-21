LONDON, July 21 Vodafone said the bosses
of its four biggest European markets would report directly to
chief Vittorio Colao to speed up decision making in
fast-changing markets, after it decided to scrap its European
regional management structure.
Vodafone said in a statement on Tuesday that its European
regional head Philipp Hamm would leave in October.
Hannes Ametsreiter in Germany, Aldo Bisio in Italy, Jeroen
Hoencamp in the UK and Antonio Coimbra in Spain will become
members of the group's executive committee, the mobile phone
operator said.
The chief executive of Vodafone Netherlands, Rob Shuter,
will also join the committee and will assume additional
leadership responsibilities for Vodafone's smaller European
markets, the company said.
