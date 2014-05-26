BRUSSELS May 26 European Union antitrust
regulators will decide by July 2 whether to approve British
telecoms group Vodafone's 7.2-billion-euro ($9.81
billion) bid for Spanish cable operator Ono, the European
Commission said on Monday.
Vodafone unveiled the proposed takeover in March to
reinforce it against market leader Telefonica. The
deal, Vodafone's third acquisition of a European fixed and
broadband asset in two years, could trigger more consolidation
in the industry.
The EU competition authority could clear the deal, demand
concessions or open a lengthy investigation if it has concerns
about the impact on consumers and rivals.
($1 = 0.7336 Euros)
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Adrian Croft)