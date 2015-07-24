LONDON, July 24 Vodafone reported an
acceleration in its main quarterly sales growth on Friday as a
cable TV acquisition in its biggest market Germany lifted sales
and consolidated the overall return to growth for the British
firm.
The world's second-largest mobile operator said
first-quarter organic service revenue grew 0.8 percent, ahead of
the 0.1 percent it recorded in the fourth quarter and better
than most analysts had expected.
"Our emerging markets have maintained their strong momentum
and more of our European businesses are returning to growth, as
customer demand for 4G and data takes off," Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao said.
The group reiterated its outlook for the full year.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Sarah Young)