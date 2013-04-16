DUBAI, April 16 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, has appointed Kyle Whitehill as its new chief executive, the company said on Tuesday.

Whitehill, who has been CEO of Vodafone Ghana since 2010, will replace outgoing Chief Executive Richard Daly from June, according to a company statement.

Daly will return to Britain for family reasons, the company said. He became CEO in September 2011.

Vodafone Qatar launched services in 2009, ending Ooredoo's (Qatar Telecom) domestic monopoly.

The firm is forecast to make a fourth-quarter loss of between 80 million riyals and 91 million riyals, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. The operator's financial year starts on April 1.

Vodafone owns a 23 percent stake in Vodafone Qatar.