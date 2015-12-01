DUBAI Dec 1 Vodafone Qatar has
appointed Ian Gray as chief executive officer with immediate
effect, the loss-making Vodafone affiliate said on
Tuesday.
He replaces outgoing CEO Kyle Whitehill, who will leave
Vodafone to pursue other opportunities, a company statement
said.
Gray joins from Vodafone Egypt, where he was chairman.
Whitehill joined Vodafone Qatar as CEO in June 2013, having
worked for the Vodafone group since 2001.
Vodafone Qatar has yet to make a quarterly net profit since
ending state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in
2009.
Its losses had been consistently diminishing, but that
trajectory has faltered of late, reporting widening year-on-year
losses for the past four quarters.
