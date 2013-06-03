BRIEF-Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology sees Q1 FY 2017 net loss to be 3 mln yuan to 8 mln yuan
April 10 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co Ltd:
DUBAI, June 3 Vodafone Qatar said on Monday it made a full-year net loss of 401 million riyals. This compares with a loss of 486 million riyals a year earlier, it said in a statement. The firm's fourth-quarter loss was 73.9 million riyals, compared with a loss of 126.5 million riyals loss a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.
April 10 Shanghai Amarsoft Information & Technology Co Ltd:
* Foxconn could bid up to $27 billion for Toshiba's chip business - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nxG5wQ