Nov 8 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of
Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss
on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The operator made a net loss of 63.9 million riyals ($17.6
million) in the three months to Sep. 30, Reuters calculations
showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly
earnings breakdown.
That compares with a loss of 113.6 million riyals in the
prior-year period, and the forecast of a 94 million riyal loss
from Arqaam Capital.
The company made a half-year net loss of 163.5 million
riyals compared with a 213.5 riyals loss in the year-ago period,
according to a bourse statement.
($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals)
