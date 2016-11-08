Nov 8 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a narrowing second-quarter loss on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.

The operator made a net loss of 63.9 million riyals ($17.6 million) in the three months to Sep. 30, Reuters calculations showed, using financial statements in lieu of a quarterly earnings breakdown.

That compares with a loss of 113.6 million riyals in the prior-year period, and the forecast of a 94 million riyal loss from Arqaam Capital.

The company made a half-year net loss of 163.5 million riyals compared with a 213.5 riyals loss in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement. ($1 = 3.6412 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by David French)