DUBAI, July 26 Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported on Tuesday a first-quarter loss that was flat to the corresponding period of last year.

The telecoms operator made a net loss of 99.6 million riyals ($27.4 million) in the three months to June 30, it said in a bourse statement, compared with a loss of 99.9 million riyals in the prior-year period.

The result was in line with the forecast of QNB Financial Services, which expected the firm to make a net loss of 101.2 million riyals.

Vodafone Qatar, whose financial year starts on April 1, has yet to make a quarterly net profit since ending state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009. ($1 = 3.6414 Qatar riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)