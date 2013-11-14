* Q2 net loss 75 mln riyals vs net loss of 121.7 mln riyals
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Nov 14 Vodafone Qatar, an
affiliate of Vodafone Group, made a smaller
second-quarter loss in line with analysts' estimates as its
mobile subscriber base increased by about a quarter and
customers spent more on phone services.
Vodafone, which ended Ooredoo's domestic monopoly
in 2009, made a net loss of 75 million riyals ($20.60 million)in
the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculation.
That compares with a loss of 121.7 million riyals in the
year-earlier period. The firm's financial year starts on April
1.
Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Vodafone
Qatar would make a quarterly loss of 75.8 million riyals.
Quarterly revenue was 465.3 million riyals, up from 345.4
million riyals a year ago.
Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone - had
1.19 million mobile customers as of Sept. 30, up 27 percent from
a year earlier, while average revenue per user - a key industry
metric increased 5 percent to 124 riyals.