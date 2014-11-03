* Q2 net loss 53.5 mln riyals vs net loss of 75 mln riyals yr-ago

* Q2 revenue 559 mln riyals vs 465 mln riyals a yr ago (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details)

By Amena Bakr and Matt Smith

DOHA/DUBAI, Nov 3 Vodafone Qatar expects to turn profitable next year, its chief financial officer said on Monday after it reported a narrower loss for the second quarter.

Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of British mobile phone operator Vodafone Group, ended state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009 and has been steadily reducing its quarterly losses as it attracts more subscribers and lifts revenue.

"We expect to make a profit at some point next year," chief financial officer Steve Walters told a news conference to accompany its second-quarter results.

The operator's financial year starts on April 1.

Vodafone Qatar made a net loss of 53.5 million riyals ($14.69 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to Reuters calculations based on company statements.

That compares with a loss of 75 million riyals in the year-ago period.

It was, though, still well above forecasts by two analysts polled by Reuters, who expected a second-quarter loss of between 21.6 million riyals and 30.6 million riyals.

Quarterly revenue was 559 million riyals, up from 465 million riyals a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.

Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22 percent by a Qatar government-linked fund - made a loss of 80.96 million riyals in the six months to Sept. 30, according to a company statement. That compares with a loss of 159.88 million riyals in the prior-year period.

The company had 1.37 million mobile subscribers as of Sept. 30, up 16 percent from a year ago.

In October, Vodafone Qatar said it had agreed to buy state-owned Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN), which began rolling out a fibre network across all of the country in 2012 and expects to complete construction within three years.

"We are still in the early stages of the deal and it will take a number of weeks (of) talks," chief executive Kyle Whitehill told the news conference.

Vodafone Qatar will buy all QNBN's 21 million shares, pending regulatory approvals. These shares have a par value of 10 Qatar riyals ($2.75) each, but Vodafone Qatar has not said whether it will pay this or a different price and Whitehill declined to reveal the value of the deal. ($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals) (Editing by Susan Fenton)