* Q2 net loss 53.5 mln riyals vs net loss of 75 mln riyals
yr-ago
* Q2 revenue 559 mln riyals vs 465 mln riyals a yr ago
(Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details)
By Amena Bakr and Matt Smith
DOHA/DUBAI, Nov 3 Vodafone Qatar
expects to turn profitable next year, its chief financial
officer said on Monday after it reported a narrower loss for the
second quarter.
Vodafone Qatar, an affiliate of British mobile phone
operator Vodafone Group, ended state-controlled
Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in 2009 and has been
steadily reducing its quarterly losses as it attracts more
subscribers and lifts revenue.
"We expect to make a profit at some point next year," chief
financial officer Steve Walters told a news conference to
accompany its second-quarter results.
The operator's financial year starts on April 1.
Vodafone Qatar made a net loss of 53.5 million riyals
($14.69 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, according to
Reuters calculations based on company statements.
That compares with a loss of 75 million riyals in the
year-ago period.
It was, though, still well above forecasts by two analysts
polled by Reuters, who expected a second-quarter loss of between
21.6 million riyals and 30.6 million riyals.
Quarterly revenue was 559 million riyals, up from 465
million riyals a year ago, according to Reuters calculations.
Vodafone Qatar - 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22
percent by a Qatar government-linked fund - made a loss of 80.96
million riyals in the six months to Sept. 30, according to a
company statement. That compares with a loss of 159.88 million
riyals in the prior-year period.
The company had 1.37 million mobile subscribers as of Sept.
30, up 16 percent from a year ago.
In October, Vodafone Qatar said it had agreed to buy
state-owned Qatar National Broadband Network (QNBN), which began
rolling out a fibre network across all of the country in 2012
and expects to complete construction within three years.
"We are still in the early stages of the deal and it will
take a number of weeks (of) talks," chief executive Kyle
Whitehill told the news conference.
Vodafone Qatar will buy all QNBN's 21 million shares,
pending regulatory approvals. These shares have a par value of
10 Qatar riyals ($2.75) each, but Vodafone Qatar has not said
whether it will pay this or a different price and Whitehill
declined to reveal the value of the deal.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
