DUBAI, June 3 Vodafone Qatar, an
affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a wider
fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday.
The company, which ended state-controlled Ooredoo's
domestic monopoly in 2009, made a net loss of 66
million riyals ($18.1 million) in the three months to March 31,
according to Reuters calculations based on company statements.
That compares with a loss of 33 million riyals in the
prior-year period. The firm's financial year starts on April 1.
Beltone Financial had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a
quarterly loss of 70 million riyals.
Vodafone Qatar, 23 percent owned by parent Vodafone and 22
percent by a Qatar government-linked fund, made a loss of 216
million riyals in the 12 months to March 31, versus a loss of
246 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a
statement to Doha's bourse.
The company did not provide further details.
