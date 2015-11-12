DUBAI Nov 12 Vodafone Qatar, an
affiliate of Vodafone Group, reported a widening
second-quarter loss on Thursday as its revenue fell.
The operator made a net loss of 113.6 million riyals ($31.20
million) in the three months to Sept. 30, Reuters calculated
based on its half-year financial statement.
That compares with a loss of 53.5 million riyals in the
prior-year period, according to Reuters calculations. Vodafone
Qatar's financial year starts on April 1.
Two analysts had forecast Vodafone Qatar would make a
quarterly loss of between 90.0 million riyals and 102.2 million
riyals.
Vodafone Qatar has yet to make a quarterly net profit since
ending state-controlled Ooredoo's domestic monopoly in
2009.
Vodafone Qatar's losses had been consistently diminishing,
but that trajectory has faltered of late. Its losses have now
widened for four straight quarters, year-on-year; a trend chief
executive Kyle Whitehill told Reuters in September was due to a
"significant slowdown in the market in terms of growth".
Vodafone Qatar generated revenue of 528.1 million riyals in
its second quarter, versus 559.2 million riyals in the
prior-year period, according to Reuters calculations.
($1 = 3.6410 Qatar riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)