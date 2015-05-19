LONDON May 19 Britain's Vodafone posted
a rise in its quarterly sales measurement for the first time in
nearly three years on Tuesday, helped by improving trends in its
key European markets and demand for 4G mobile services.
The world's second largest mobile operator said the rise in
fourth-quarter organic service revenue of 0.1 percent, which
followed 10 quarters of declines, meant that its overall
earnings could also stabilise in 2016.
The group, which has been hit hard by the constraints on
consumer spending in its big European markets and by
regulator-imposed price cuts, forecast a range for 2015-16 core
earnings of 11.5 billion pounds ($18.0 billion) to 12 billion
pounds.
Compared to the 11.9 billion pounds it reported for the
2014-15 period on Tuesday, that could indicate a return to
growth following seven straight years of earnings decline on an
organic basis.
($1 = 0.6387 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)