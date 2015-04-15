BRIEF-Intekplus signs contract worth 5.42 bln won
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD
April 15 Vodafone Group Plc Spanish CEO Antonio Coimbra:
* Says expects the group's revenues in the country to improve in 2015 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
* Says it signs cooperation agreement with electrical equipment firm in Uzbekistan