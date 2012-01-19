NEW DELHI The Supreme Court of India will issue a verdict on Friday on Vodafone's (VOD.L) appeal challenging a $2.2 billion tax bill over its acquisition of mobile assets in the country, the court's website showed, in a case keenly watched by foreign investors in Asia's third-largest economy.

Vodafone, fighting the tax bill in India over its 2007 purchase of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd's 0013.HK Indian mobile business, had appealed to the Supreme Court challenging a lower court order that Indian tax authorities had jurisdiction over tax bills in cross-border deals.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)