By Tom Bergin
| LONDON, June 26
company, Vodafone Group, has shaved 1 billion pounds, and
possibly more, off the taxes its UK operating unit might have
paid in the past decade, thanks to accounting factors not seen
at other European units.
A Reuters examination of statutory filings made by Vodafone
across Europe over the past 16 years shows the UK taxman has
often gone empty handed, while tax authorities in Germany, Spain
and elsewhere have raked in billions of euros.
Indeed, rather than incurring UK tax in recent years,
Vodafone has racked up tax credits such that it may not have to
pay any tax on its UK operations for the foreseeable future.
Vodafone's low UK tax bill is in spite of soaring revenues
here and the fact that Chief Executive Vittorio Colao has
repeatedly told investors that Britain was one of the group's
stronger performing markets.
"This is yet another tax scandal," said Member of Parliament
Margaret Hodge, chair of the parliamentary Public Accounts
Committee, which scrutinises public expenditure and
revenue-raising.
"It may be legal, but it's completely immoral. They make
money out of Britain, and they should put money back into
Britain."
Vodafone declined to answer most questions about its
accounts, citing commercial sensitivity. It said it was
committed to acting with integrity and transparency in all tax
matters, while also having a responsibility to shareholders to
control tax costs.
There is no suggestion the company has behaved unlawfully,
and arranging its affairs in a tax-efficient manner within the
law is standard business practice.
"Paying more than was required would be a dereliction of
duty to shareholders," said Robin Bienenstock, research analyst
at Sanford C Bernstein in London.
The British tax authorities, which lawmakers last year
accused of being "too cosy" with big business, the Treasury and
Vodafone Limited's auditor Deloitte said they could not comment
on individual companies' tax affairs.
Tax avoidance is already at the top of the political agenda
in the UK; last week Prime Minister David Cameron said popular
comedian Jimmy Carr was "morally wrong" to shelter 3.3 million
pounds of income from tax by using an apparently legal tax
avoidance scheme.
Tax campaigners say the tough approach to individuals
avoiding tax contrasts with a lax approach toward corporations
doing the same.
HOW DO THEY DO IT?
Between 1998 and 2003, Vodafone's UK unit, Vodafone Ltd,
made annual profits of around 530 million pounds and paid taxes
of around 170 million each year, its accounts show.
While revenues have soared since 2003, reported profits have
plunged. In the past three years, the UK unit has racked up
losses in excess of 100 million pounds each year.
The profit collapse is tied to two factors, the accounts
show.
In 2001, Vodafone limited began making large interest
payments on money it borrowed from companies within the Vodafone
group.
In the 10 most recent years for which accounts have been
published, Vodafone Ltd paid associated companies 3.3 billion
pounds in interest.
This reduced the UK unit's taxable profits by a commensurate
amount because interest payments are tax deductible.
Using the prevailing corporation tax rates at the time, this
translated to savings worth 961 million pounds to Vodafone Ltd,
either in reduced taxes, or by generating tax credits that could
be used to offset future profits.
Tax experts say there have been cases where UK companies
have established units in Luxembourg, which then lend the money
back to UK units, as a tax avoidance mechanism.
This reduces profit in the UK, where corporate profits are
taxed at 24 percent - down from 30 percent a few years ago -
while generating profits in Luxembourg, where financial profits
can be taxed at rates under 1 percent.
Vodafone has a Luxembourg-based unit, Vodafone Investments
Luxembourg S.a.r.l., which it says on its website was
"established as the main financing company for our many
operations around the world".
A spokesman said Vodafone Limited's interest payments were
to other UK-based units of Vodafone but declined to say whether
these units had in turn borrowed the money from Vodafone
Investments Luxembourg.
The dramatic rise in inter-company interest payments seen at
the UK unit is not reflected at other Vodafone units in Europe.
Vodafone D2 GmbH, the phone giant's Duesseldorf-based German
unit, paid less than 2 million euros in interest to affiliated
companies in the year to March 2011, the most recent year for
which accounts are available. Vodafone Espana paid 43 million
euros in interest to group companies in that year.
Accounts for the holding company for the Italian operations
do not break down interest payments between affiliated and
non-affiliated companies but do not show any significant rise in
overall interest payments since 2007.
SOARING COSTS OF GOODS
The other main reason behind Vodafone Limited's swing to
reported losses was an increase in the price its UK unit pays
for the mobile phones and connection services it sells on to
consumers. In 2002-2004, the 'costs of goods sold' represented
around 55 percent of turnover.
In the past three years, reported costs of goods sold have
averaged 76 percent of turnover, squeezing Vodafone's income.
Vodafone said in an emailed statement that the "extremely
competitive commercial environment in the UK" had affected
margins.
A narrowing gap between revenues and cost of goods sold can
reflect increased competition, whereby companies struggle to
pass on cost increases to consumers via higher prices.
However, transcripts of conference calls with analysts, that
CEO Colao or Chief Financial Officer Andy Halford host each
quarter on the release of earnings results shows the company has
warned for several years that its margins across all European
markets were under constant pressure.
The UK was not singled out as a market that suffered an
exceptional increase in margin pressure.
In Germany, where Vodafone says call costs are at the
European average or below, the cost of goods sold has not risen
dramatically as a percentage of turnover, and averaged 57
percent in the two most recent years for which accounts are
available.
"This suggests there is some very odd pricing going on into
Vodafone UK," tax campaigner Richard Murphy said.
At Spanish group Telefonica's UK division, O2, cost
of goods sold has remained constant at around 58 percent in
financial statements for 2007 to 2010, the last four years for
which accounts are available.
This allowed O2 to generate profits of 788 million pounds in
2010, on which it paid tax of 189 million pounds.
Had Vodafone's cost of goods sold in the UK since 2003
averaged the same level as the German unit experienced in recent
years, the unit's profits could have been 4.7 billion pounds
higher, and it could have incurred an additional 1.4 billion
pounds in tax, according to Reuters calculations based on the
company accounts.
By massaging the prices group companies charge each other
for goods and services, multinationals can shift profits from
high-tax to low-tax jurisdictions.
This technique, known as "transfer pricing", typically
involves a group company in a low-tax regime selling goods above
market price to an affiliate in a higher tax regime.
Tax authorities around the world keep a sharp eye out for
transfer pricing abuses, but it can be hard to spot.
Vodafone declined to say why costs of goods sold as a
percentage of UK turnover rose so sharply.
It said the absence of a UK income tax charge for Vodafone
Group in the year to March 2012, was due to high capital
allowances and high external interest charges rather than
transfer pricing adjustments.
It also cited the high cost of purchasing a UK 3G phone
licence in 2000. UK profits were indeed hit by a depreciation
charge on licences of 333 million pounds last year. However, in
the profitable German unit, the charge was 519 million pounds.
At Vodafone Germany and Spain, the lower cost of goods sold
and absence of big inter-company interest payments explain their
high profitability - and the high taxes paid in those countries.
Vodafone's German unit incurred corporate taxes of 3.14
billion euros from 2007 to 2011. Between 2008 and 2010, the
Spanish unit paid almost 900 million euros. In 2011 alone,
corporate income taxes payable by the holding company for the
Italian unit were 721 million euros.
A VIBRANT LOSS-MAKER
Vodafone Limited has racked up so many losses in recent
years and its reported profitability has declined so much that
it has even written off previously accrued tax losses, as it no
longer expects to have enough future profits to absorb them.
Yet the ostensibly parlous state of the UK unit's finances
is in sharp contrast to comments from the company to investors
and analysts over the past few years.
The company's most recent annual report said the UK
"performed well" last year.
"(Group) Service revenue declined by 0.4%, reflecting
reductions in most markets offset by growth in Germany, the UK,
the Netherlands and Turkey," the report said.
In every quarterly analyst call bar one since May 2010,
Colao and Halford have praised the UK as one of the group's
stronger markets.
Another factor of which they regularly boast in these calls
is Vodafone's proactive approach to managing its tax affairs.
In 2002 and 2003 the company paid an effective tax rate of
36 percent. It said it brought this down to 25 percent last
year, a level it has told analysts it expects to maintain in the
coming years.
This drop came about even before the UK began cutting
corporate taxes, and rather reflects diligent planning.
"Without further tax planning ... over the next few years,
the underlying adjusted effective tax rate will be in the
mid-30s," then-Finance Director Ken Hydon told analysts in 2005.
Vodafone boosted its tax team in 2007 by hiring the head of
the HMRC unit that dealt with large corporations, John Connors.
Connors is now Vodafone's head of tax, according to its website.
Connors, Colao and Halford declined requests for interviews.
Around 2008, Vodafone even changed its top management bonus
scheme to ensure that bosses would have a strong incentive for
aggressive tax planning.
Payouts under the group's Global Long Term Incentive Plan
(GLTI) are tied to the company's cash flow. However, large
one-off payments to settle tax disputes are excluded from the
cashflow measure used to compute the bonus.
This means that if the company doesn't pay taxes for years,
cashflow is higher than it should be, facilitating a higher
payout under the bonus scheme. But if the tax authority comes
back and forces the company to pay back taxes, the payment
doesn't diminish cashflow for bonus purposes.
HMRC has challenged Vodafone's tax planning in the courts.
In 2010, the company agreed to pay the authority 1.25 billion
pounds to settle a claim related to its 2000 takeover of
Germany's Mannesmann, which later became Vodafone Deutschland.
The taxman viewed Vodafone's decision to structure the
acquisition via Vodafone Investments Luxembourg S.a.r.l. (VIL)
as a tax avoidance tactic, and sought to tax interest payments
to VIL that were payable out of the profits of the German unit.
The settlement - which was criticised by the Public Accounts
Committee last year for potentially costing the taxpayer
millions of pounds - allowed Vodafone to continue to channel
interest payments into Luxembourg.
Though this fact received little press attention at the
time, Vodafone considered it a major coup.
"This agreement preserves the very significant benefits of
our efficient Group tax structure, which we have benefited from
for many years," CFO Halford said on a conference call to
analysts at the time.
UK A SOFT TOUCH ON TAX?
Multinational corporations pay most of their taxes in the
individual countries where they have a bricks and mortar
presence, tax experts say.
Hence, Vodafone's base in Berkshire, to the west of London,
means Britain should enjoy a double dip into the company's
earnings - on income from its UK phone business and from some
overseas income not taxed at the local level.
But tax lawyers said the UK can suffer financially because
of a willingness to allow structures that might be challenged as
tax avoidance by overseas tax collectors.
"The German system is very rigid and constrained. There
seems less appetite for tax planning and tax-efficient
structuring in Germany than in the UK," said Ben Jones, tax
lawyer at Eversheds. "In France there is currently a greater
capacity for the authorities to clamp down on structures they
don't like," he added.
The system may be about to become even more conducive to tax
avoidance.
Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, who has said
aggressive tax avoidance schemes are "morally repugnant", has
published planned changes to the tax treatment of overseas
subsidiaries that campaigners say will make it easier for big
companies to shield profits from the tax man.
As part of a drive to attract more international businesses
to set up headquarters in the UK, Osborne has broadened the
definition of what could be construed as legitimate use of
controlled foreign subsidiaries.
Campaigners including Murphy say this will make it harder
for HMRC to challenge movements of cash to low tax
jurisdictions.
The Treasury has estimated the measures could cost the
Exchequer 805 million pounds a year by 2016, according to
documents on the HMRC website.
Osborne hopes any direct revenue hit will be outweighed by
increased job creation.
But Vodafone's experience challenges the link between tax
rates and jobs.
Despite the UK's low headline corporate tax rate and the
absence of actual tax charges on Vodafone's activities here, the
mobile phone giant has cut jobs here by 23 percent since 2007,
while increasing employment by 21 percent in Germany, where
corporate taxes are over 30 percent.
Also Vodafone's investment in Germany has risen 34 percent
since 2007, against 11 percent in the UK.
The UK's relaxing of tax rules is at odds with moves
overseas, and Vodafone is feeling the heat. It faces a major tax
challenge from the Indian government and believes rising fiscal
deficits internationally could spell trouble.
"The temptation of taxation that some governments, if not
all governments, are feeling these days - this is really what I
would put under the number one cloud (Vodafone faces)," CEO
Colao said last month.