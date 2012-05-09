May 9 Vodafone Plc said on Wednesday it is disappointed the Indian government has not proposed changes to address uncertainty over a retrospective tax legislation, and it will take all possible steps to safeguard shareholders interest.

New Delhi wants to tax the British telecom company over its 2007 acquisition of Hong Kong-based Hutchison Whampoa's mobile operations in India.

India's Supreme Court earlier ruled the tax office did not have jurisdiction over cross-border deals.

India has proposed to amend laws retrospectively to tax some already-completed mergers of foreign companies with Indian assets, potentially putting Vodafone back under the taxman's spotlight for more than $2 billion in taxes.