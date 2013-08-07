LONDON Aug 7 Playing catch up to market leader
EE, Vodafone has turned to sports and music to persuade
its British customers to upgrade to its superfast 4G service
when it launches in London later this month.
The mobile operator, the third largest after EE and
Telefonica's O2 in Britain, is offering 150 hours of
Premier League soccer from Sky Sports or music from
Spotify Premium as well as unlimited data for three months to
customers who switch.
Both Vodafone and O2 are launching 4G services on August 29,
joining EE , which has had the superfast
mobile broadband market to itself since October 2012.
"We are taking 4G into a new league by offering sport and
changing the tune with all the music you could want," Guy
Laurence, chief executive of Vodafone UK, said on Wednesday.
Vodafone said 4G tariffs would start at 26 pounds ($40) a
month, and existing customers on its Red packages, that bundle
data, texts and calls, can upgrade for an additional 5 pounds a
month.
It will launch 4G services in London, it said, and a further
12 cities would be added by the end of the year.