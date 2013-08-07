By Paul Sandle
LONDON Aug 7 Vodafone has turned to
sports and music to set its 4G superfast mobile service apart
when it finally launches in Britain later this month in
competition with O2 and the well-established offer from EE.
The mobile operator, the third largest after EE and
Telefonica's O2 in Britain, is offering 150 hours of
Premier League soccer from Sky Sports or music from
online streaming service Spotify Premium as well as unlimited
data for three months to customers who switch.
"Our view on what 4G brings is very different to our
competitors," Guy Laurence, chief executive of Vodafone UK, said
on Wednesday.
"We believe it's all about entertainment, so we intend to
bring our customers the very best in entertainment built into
the price plans for 4G."
Britain has been slow to introduce superfast broadband
compared with the United States and other European countries.
Vodafone is joining O2 in launching 4G services on August
29, bringing competition to EE, which has had the superfast
mobile broadband market to itself since October 2012.
The roll-out is seen as vital to the future of mobile
operators which have been squeezed by fierce competition and
falling prices in their core European markets, while having to
provide faster networks for consumers who increasingly want to
watch video on the go.
The Vodafone 4G service, which starts at 26 pounds ($40) a
month, in line with rivals, will be available only in London at
launch, and in 12 further cities by the end of the year.
But all Vodafone customers will be able to add the sport or
music services to existing bundled packages of data, texts and
voice calls for an additional 5 pounds a month, Laurence said,
and then move to the faster network when it is rolled out.
Ovum telecoms analyst Emeka Obiodu said it was remarkable
that Vodafone was focusing on the tariff and content rather than
speed and coverage.
"We sense that Vodafone wants to avoid the 3G lesson where
it worked so hard to create the best 3G network, yet lost out as
rivals, especially O2, delivered a better appealing proposition
to customers," he said.
"So this time, Vodafone is focusing on getting the
commercial proposition right. We expect the deals with Spotify
and Sky Sports to appeal to a lot of customers, although the
downside is that Vodafone might have been forced to rush out the
announcement, when it has covered only a few cities, as to sync
with the start of the Premier League."
EE, a joint venture between Orange and Deutsche
Telekom, launched Britain's first 4G network in
October after regulators allowed it to re-use its existing
airwaves.
It has sold its service on speed, and it offers a 24-30
megabits-per-second (Mbps) service in 15 cities, and a standard
12-15 Mbps services in a further 80 towns and cities. It had
signed up 687,000 customers by end-June, which it said put it on
track for 1 million by the end of the year.
Laurence said Vodafone did not have a public target for
customer numbers, but he was confident that its focus on
entertainment would attract customers from competing networks as
well as rewarding loyal Vodafone subscribers.