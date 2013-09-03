LONDON, Sept 3 Vodafone's Chief
Executive Vittorio Colao said the mobile operator's large
competitors would likely follow its example in increasing
spending on their networks.
"The operators with bigger shoulders will follow us, while
the smaller ones or the ones who are more financially
constrained may not be able to," he told analysts on a call on
Tuesday.
"I don't think there will be a capex arms race. But if there
were it would be better than a price war or a subsidy race
because it requires operators to have a long-term orientation.
It's a positive for the industry if everyone focuses on long
term."
Vodafone said on Monday it would use 6 billion pounds ($9.3
billion) of the proceeds from the sale of its stake in Verizon
Wireless to boost infrastructure spending for three years.