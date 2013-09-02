LONDON, Sept 2 Vodafone Chief Executive
Vittorio Colao said on Monday he was committed to the next stage
in the mobile operator's history after pulling off the $130
billion sale of the group's stake in U.S. operator Verizon
Wireless.
"I am super committed to the next chapter of Vodafone, that
is chapter three, after the creation and expansion into emerging
markets, now we have data and unified services so I am very
excited about the future," he told reporters when asked whether
the deal was the pinnacle of his career.
He said the group would continue its disciplined approach to
acquisitions and would invest in data infrastructure in Europe
and emerging markets on a market-by-market basis.
