By Michelle Sierra
| NEW YORK, Sept 2
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Verizon Communications Inc
has started syndicating the $61 billion bridge loan
backing its $130 billion buyout of Vodafone Group's
stake in its U.S. wireless business, banking sources said,
adding that some of the loan may actually be drawn upon due to
its huge size.
The 364-day billion bridge loan will be refinanced with a
permanent capital structure consisting of $49 billion of
corporate bonds and $14 billion of loans, sources told Thomson
Reuters. The loans will include a $2 billion revolving credit
and $12 billion of term loans.
The massive bridge loan is being seen by many banks as a
rare opportunity to make money from investment-grade lending.
Underwriting fees for bridge loans are generally richer than
those paid for more routine refinancings and fees increase
further in the rare cases where bridge loans are drawn upon.
The sources said Verizon may have to draw upon the loan as
it may not be able to issue the full $49 billion of bonds by the
first quarter of 2014, when the underlying acquisition is
expected to close.
Under the mostly cash and stock deal for Verizon to purchase
the 45 percent of Verizon Wireless it does not own, Verizon will
pay Vodafone $58.9 billion in cash, which will be backed by the
loans.
JP Morgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, Bank of
America and Barclays are leading the financing and
equally underwriting the deal. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are
global coordinators of the financing and JP Morgan is the
administrative agent.
The four have started talking to Verizon's other senior
relationship banks that are expected to become co-arrangers of
the bridge loan, the sources said. Some of the bridge loan may
also be sold to relationship banks in a general syndication.
General syndication of the $2 billion revolving credit is
expected to launch next week. The $12 billion term loans will be
split evenly between a three-year loan and a five-year loan, the
sources said.
Verizon's existing $6.2 billion, four-year revolving credit
will remain in place, the sources added.
INVESTMENT GRADE APPEAL
Verizon was downgraded one notch to BBB+/Baa1 after the
announcement of the acquisition on Monday. The company said it
expected to maintain a capital structure, balance sheet and
financial policies consistent with an investment-grade credit
rating.
Opportunities for banks to make money out of mergers and
acquisitions financing has been limited this year and bank
appetite for highly-rated funded loans is increasing with the
2011/2012 industry-wide bout of bank deleveraging firmly in the
past.
Syndication of the $12 billion of term loans is expected to
run smoothly despite the large size of the facilities.
Banks participating in the bridge loan will earn the right
to take part in the bond sale, netting lucrative fees. Unlike
loans, corporate bond sales offer banks a large payday without
having to commit capital as the bonds are immediately sold off
to investors.
Verizon's acquisition was unanimously approved by the boards
of directors of Verizon and Vodafone, and is subject to
regulatory approvals and the approval of both companies'
shareholders.
Apart from the bridge loan, Verizon will also issue common
stock currently valued at approximately $60.2 billion to be
distributed to Vodafone shareholders.
In addition, Verizon will issue $5 billion in notes payable
to Vodafone, and Verizon will sell its 23.1 percent minority
stake in Vodafone Omnitel N.V. to Vodafone for $3.5 billion. The
remaining $2.5 billion of the transaction value will be a
combination of other considerations.
Guggenheim Securities, LLC, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and
Paul J. Taubman served as lead financial advisors to Verizon,
and JP Morgan Securities and Morgan Stanley also rendered
fairness opinions in connection with the transaction. Barclays
and BofA Merrill Lynch served as financial advisors to Verizon.
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Macfarlanes LLP are
serving as transaction counsel to Verizon, and Debevoise &
Plimpton LLP is advising Verizon on its debt financing.