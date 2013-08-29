LONDON Aug 29 Vodafone on Thursday confirmed it was in discussions with Verizon Communications Inc regarding the possible disposal of its 45 percent stake in their U.S. joint venture Verizon Wireless.

Reuters reported first in April that Verizon had hired advisers for a possible $100 billion bid and was contemplating a roughly 50:50 cash and stock offer for the 45 percent stake in Verizon Wireless it does not already own.