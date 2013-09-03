LONDON, Sept 3 Shares in Vodafone opened
1.2 percent down on Tuesday after Verizon Communications
agreed to pay $130 billion to buy the British company out of its
U.S. wireless business, Verizon Wireless.
Vodafone shares fell to 209.5 pence, valuing the company at
around 101 billion pounds ($157.20 billion). Vodafone shares had
risen to their highest level since April 2001 on Monday.
Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to buy Vodafone out
of Verizon Wireless in a cash and shares agreement - history's
third largest corporate deal.
For the British group, the accord will allow it to return 71
percent of the net proceeds, or $84 billion including all of the
stock, to shareholders while also ramping up investment in its
networks to set itself apart from rivals.