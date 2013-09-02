Sept 2 Verizon Communications agreed on Monday to pay $130 billion to buy Vodafone out of its U.S. wireless business, signing history's third largest corporate deal to bring an end to an often fractious 14-year marriage. > Verizon, Vodafone agree $130 bln Wireless deal > NEWSMAKER-Vittorio Colao caps Vodafone revamp > VIEW-Vodafone,Verizon flowback may be challenge > FACTBOX-Top five M&A deals worldwide > Deal a challenge for bulge bracket banks > VIEW-Vodafone does not need more mega-deals