LONDON, Sept 2 Vodafone agreed to sell
its 45 percent stake in U.S. mobile operator Verizon Wireless to
Verizon Communications for $130 billion, bringing an end
to one of the longest running corporate standoffs with the
world's third-largest deal.
Under the agreement announced on Monday, which will leave
Verizon with 100 percent of the largest mobile operator in the
U.S., Vodafone will receive $58.9 billion in cash, $60.2 billion
in Verizon stock and an additional $11 billion from smaller
transactions.
At completion in the first quarter of 2014, Vodafone
shareholders are expected to receive all the Verizon shares and
$23.9 billion of cash, which comes to $84 billion flowing back
to shareholders.
"The board, therefore, intends to increase the total 2014
financial year dividend per share by 8 percent to 11 pence, and
intends to grow it annually thereafter," Vodafone said.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Leila Abboud)