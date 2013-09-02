(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 2 Vodafone said its
shareholders would receive about $84 billion in cash and shares
after the company completes the sale of its 45 percent stake in
Verizon Wireless to Verizon Communications for $130
billion.
Under the agreement announced on Monday, the third-largest
deal in corporate history, Verizon will take full control of the
largest mobile operator in the U.S. by paying Vodafone $58.9
billion in cash, $60.2 billion in Verizon stock and an
additional $11 billion from smaller transactions.
All the stock will go to shareholders, plus $23.9 billion in
cash, after the deal is finalised, likely to be in the first
quarter of 2014.
Vodafone also said it would plough 6 billion pounds ($9.3
billion) into improving its mobile and broadband networks across
its footprint over the next three financial years. It said the
investment programme dubbed Project Spring would help it boost
growth to underpin its increasing dividend payments to
shareholders.
It will have a U.S. tax liability of around $5 billion.
While Vodafone will lose its best asset, it will get a war
chest it will use to reward shareholders and bolster its
European operations, which are under pressure from recession and
tough regulation.
"We are pleased that our long and successful partnership
with Verizon will yield a significant return of value to our
shareholders, rewarding them for their continuing support of
Vodafone's investment strategy," Chief Executive Vittorio Colao
said.
"We wish Lowell and the Verizon team continuing success over
the years ahead."
