LONDON Aug 24 Vodafone is close to
signing an agreement with Kuwait-based telecoms operator Zain
to gain access to its Middle East networks, a person
familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday.
The deal would cover several countries in the region
including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Bahrain, allowing Vodafone to
offer its customers from other countries lower roaming fees when
travelling in the region.
Vodafone, which has recently completed a scaling back of its
portfolio after years of rapid expansion, is seeking new
agreements with local operators to spread its coverage while
avoiding expensive buyouts or heavy investments.
The world's biggest telecoms operator by sales is exploiting
its presence in more than 30 countries worldwide to offer
cheaper roaming deals to its customers than rivals can offer,
encouraging its customers to use their phones while abroad.
Zain has mobile network operating licences in Kuwait, Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, Lebanon, Sudan, Iraq and Jordan, while
Vodafone's presence in the region is limited to Qatar, Egypt and
Libya.
The deal would also allow the two carriers to share the
costs of buying handsets.
A Vodafone spokesman declined to comment, while Zain did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.