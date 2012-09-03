LONDON, Sept 3 Vodafone said it has
agreed a deal with Kuwait-based telecoms operator Zain
that would expand the global telecoms group's presence in the
Middle East.
The firm said on Monday that under the non-equity
partnership agreement it will work with Zain companies in Saudi
Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq, allowing it to offer
its customers from other countries lower roaming fees when
travelling in the region.
Vodafone, the world's biggest mobile operator by sales, has
been seeking new agreements with local operators to spread its
coverage while avoiding expensive buyouts or heavy investments.
The firm said the move will enhance both it and Zain's
ability to meet growing demand among multinational businesses
for sophisticated voice and data communications services.
The deal will complement Vodafone's regional operations in
Egypt and Qatar and increase the number of countries in which it
has partner agreements to more than 50.
Zain will have access to Vodafone's devices and services in
its home markets and be able to use the Vodafone brand.