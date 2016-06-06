JOHANNESBURG, June 6 Vodafone Group said on Monday it will launch its high-speed mobile data services in Zambia jointly with unlisted telecoms provider Afrimax, tapping growing demand for data-heavy services on the continent.

The companies plan to provide high-speed 4G data services under the Vodafone Zambia brand and will also open retail stores in Africa's second largest copper producer.

Telecoms and Internet companies are expanding in Africa to take advantage of the growing demand for data-heavy services as more affordable smartphones encourage consumers to browse the internet, stream videos and download applications.

Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, has a presence in several countries in Africa, while Netherlands-based Afrimax had previously said it had raised $120 million to fund the expansion of a high-speed broadband network in Africa.

Vodafone also partnered with Afrimax in 2014 to launch data services in Uganda as part of an agreement by the two firms to jointly expand their businesses in sub-Saharan Africa. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia)