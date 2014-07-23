Discovery to build $400 mln theme park in Costa Rica
MEXICO CITY, April 18 Discovery Communications , owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a $400 million theme park in Costa Rica, the government said on Tuesday.
July 23 Vodafone Group Plc :
* Update of Spanish fibre sharing agreement
* Announces that Vodafone Spain and Orange Spain have updated their agreement to co-invest in fibre-to--home (FTTH) to three million homes and businesses across spain by September 2015
* In addition, Vodafone will provide Orange with wholesale access to one million homes using ono network
* This commercial agreement will take overall number of premises jointly accessed to total of three million
* Amended agreement also provides a mechanism for Vodafone and Orange to provide each other with wholesale access to future FTTH deployments across Spain on a reciprocal basis
* Entered into a partnership and signed a reseller agreement with k2fly limited