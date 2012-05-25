* Plant continues full production
* Casting shop sold, hopes for sale of main plant
HAMBURG May 25 Insolvent German aluminium plant
Voerde Aluminium has agreed a deal to maintain power supplies
and is continuing production as the search goes on for a buyer,
its provisional administrator said on Friday.
The Voerde smelter, which produces 115,000 tonnes of
aluminium annually, declared insolvency on May 4.
Germany's metals industry association said the Voerde case
illustrates the danger to German metal output from the country's
high electricity prices.
Agreement has been reached with power utilities about
continued electricity supplies to Voerde without the financial
guarantees previously requested, provisional administrator Frank
Kebekus said in a statement.
Continued power supplies were a "fundamental requirement"
for continued operations, he said. The plant's main aluminium
production units, the anode and electrolysis sections, are
"continuing full operations," he said.
Kebekus said he hoped to find a buyer for the main plant,
based in the central German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, in
the "near future."
An unnamed Voerde Aluminium customer has signed an initial
agreement to purchase the plant's casting shop which has 125 of
Voerde's 410 employees.
Final terms of the cast shop sale are still being negotiated
but should be completed before the opening of full insolvency
hearings on July 1, he said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by David Cowell)