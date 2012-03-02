VIENNA, March 2 Austrian speciality steel
group Voestalpine expects to double sales in its
automotive division thanks to advanced lightweight products it
will feature at the Geneva car show, its chief executive was
quoted as saying.
"I assume that sales here will double in the years ahead
from 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) a year now," Chief
Executive Wolfgang Eder told Format magazine in an interview
published on Friday.
The automotive divison generates around 10 percent of the
group's sales now.
Voestalpine said it would showcase in Geneva "a
revolutionary enhancement" of its phs-ultraform, a hot-dip
galvanised high-strength steel developed for lightweight
construction of car body panels.
For a news release see:
here
($1 = 0.7501 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)