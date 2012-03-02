VIENNA, March 2 Austrian speciality steel group Voestalpine expects to double sales in its automotive division thanks to advanced lightweight products it will feature at the Geneva car show, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

"I assume that sales here will double in the years ahead from 1.1 billion euros ($1.47 billion) a year now," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told Format magazine in an interview published on Friday.

The automotive divison generates around 10 percent of the group's sales now.

Voestalpine said it would showcase in Geneva "a revolutionary enhancement" of its phs-ultraform, a hot-dip galvanised high-strength steel developed for lightweight construction of car body panels.

($1 = 0.7501 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)