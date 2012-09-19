LEOBEN, Austria, Sept 19 Austrian steel group Voestalpine plans a bond issue soon, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on Wednesday without giving financial details.

"The roadshow is under way. I think the environment is absolutely favourable, sentiment is good, so let's see what happens," he said on the sidelines of a commodities conference.

Voestalpine had floated plans this year to issue as much as 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in bonds, but Eder said it did not need that much money at the moment.

"The billion was a preliminary figure. You should not conclude that we would raise 1 billion in one fell swoop," he said.

