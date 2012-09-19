LEOBEN, Austria, Sept 19 Austrian steel group
Voestalpine plans a bond issue soon, Chief Executive
Wolfgang Eder said on Wednesday without giving financial
details.
"The roadshow is under way. I think the environment is
absolutely favourable, sentiment is good, so let's see what
happens," he said on the sidelines of a commodities conference.
Voestalpine had floated plans this year to issue as much as
1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in bonds, but Eder said it did
not need that much money at the moment.
"The billion was a preliminary figure. You should not
conclude that we would raise 1 billion in one fell swoop," he
said.
