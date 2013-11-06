LONDON Nov 6 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine AG
said it paid roughly 50 million euros for European
carbon permits between 2008 and 2012 and expects to pay a
multiple of that number from 2013-2020 as EU carbon tax laws are
revised.
In a bid to support flagging carbon prices in Europe, the
European Commission recently announced plans to temporarily hold
back the supply of 900 million of the EU carbon permits that
companies are forced to buy to cover their emissions.
"On the one hand the industry is being forced politically
not to withdraw from Europe, on the other hand there is every
few months a new decision putting pressure especially on the
cost side," CEO Wolfgang Eder told a news conference in London.
Eder, who said overcapacity in Europe's steel industry
remains at a crippling 30-40 million tonnes, was speaking after
the company posted second quarter earnings before interest and
tax of 177 million euros.
Carbon prices have slumped more than 75 percent in
just over two years as the Commission handed out too many
permits, making its scheme to tax emissions ineffective in
spurring firms to invest in clean technology.