VIENNA Aug 24 The head of Austrian speciality
steel group Voestalpine hopes for a small upturn in
economic conditions by the year's end as long as policymakers
get a grip on the euro zone's debt crisis, he told a newspaper.
"We are cautious about the next six to nine months as well,"
Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told WirtschaftsBlatt in an
interview published on Friday.
"After the summer there may be a small but inventory-driven
upturn. It will remain difficult as long as the uncertainties in
the euro zone continue and it is not clear what will happen with
China's economy."
He said September would be "completely decisive" given the
importance of the top German court's verdict on implementing the
European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund for struggling
members of the euro currency union.
"If ESM is approved and there is something akin to
predecessors to euro bonds based on measures planned by the
European Central Bank, you will see that at least we have hit
bottom. That would let people take a first deep breath in Europe
on a broad basis," he said.
Voestalpine on Thursday announced plans to open a U.S.
automotive components plant next year as part of a more than 100
million euro ($126 million) diversification drive to expand
outside Europe.
Eder said in the interview Voestalpine would invest tens of
millions in China but not undertake large projects there to
avoid risk.
It would expand its stainless steel business in Brazil,
where it may expand its steel products and rail operations as
well.
He called bonds an "attractive option" for financing as the
group tries to cut its reliance on bank lending.
($1 = 0.7947 euros)
