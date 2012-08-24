(Fixes abbreviation of European Stability Mechanism in paras 4 and 5)

VIENNA Aug 24 The head of Austrian speciality steel group Voestalpine hopes for a small upturn in economic conditions by the year's end as long as policymakers get a grip on the euro zone's debt crisis, he told a newspaper.

"We are cautious about the next six to nine months as well," Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder told WirtschaftsBlatt in an interview published on Friday.

"After the summer there may be a small but inventory-driven upturn. It will remain difficult as long as the uncertainties in the euro zone continue and it is not clear what will happen with China's economy."

He said September would be "completely decisive" given the importance of the top German court's verdict on implementing the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) bailout fund for struggling members of the euro currency union.

"If ESM is approved and there is something akin to predecessors to euro bonds based on measures planned by the European Central Bank, you will see that at least we have hit bottom. That would let people take a first deep breath in Europe on a broad basis," he said.

Voestalpine on Thursday announced plans to open a U.S. automotive components plant next year as part of a more than 100 million euro ($126 million) diversification drive to expand outside Europe.

Eder said in the interview Voestalpine would invest tens of millions in China but not undertake large projects there to avoid risk.

It would expand its stainless steel business in Brazil, where it may expand its steel products and rail operations as well.

He called bonds an "attractive option" for financing as the group tries to cut its reliance on bank lending.

($1 = 0.7947 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)