* New efficiency programme to save several hundred mln euros
* CEO sees Q2 results at least at same level as Q1
* CEO expects further steel price increase towards year-end
* Sees oil, gas prices bottoming out between Autumn and
Spring
By Kirsti Knolle and Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich
VIENNA, Sept 8 Austrian specialty steel maker
Voestalpine plans further efficiencies to make sure it
hits mid-term targets in a tough trading environment, its chief
executive told Reuters.
The new programme will be for several hundred million euros
and focus on improving operations rather than restructuring,
Wolfgang Eder said on Thursday.
Voestalpine's current 1 billion euro efficiency programme
runs out at the end of the business year in March.
"There will be a follow-up package for sure," Eder said. The
Linz-based group, which like rivals is adjusting to sharp
commodity price falls, sector overcapacity and tough global
competition, aims to increase revenues by more than a third to
15 billion euros ($17 billion) and its operational (EBIT) margin
by 1 percentage point to 9 percent until 2020.
Eder said July figures made him feel confident that
Voestalpine's traditional weak second quarter results were at
least on the same level or even better as in the previous
April-June period. Eder confirmed the group's target of reaching
full-year EBIT close to last year's 888.8 million euros.
In response to a global steel glut, Voestalpine has changed
its focus from pure steel making towards offering higher value
specialised products. It has been investing heavily in new
production sites and now makes finished parts for the
automotive, aerospace and rail industries. Its products can be
found in Volkswagen cars, Airbus planes and
in switches for high-speed trains.
Traditional steel generates about 30 percent of revenue and
as prices did not drop but stabilised after the summer period
for the first time in five years, there was good reason to hope
for "a further steel price increase in autumn", Eder said.
The CEO, who also heads the World Steel Association, said
discussions with clients in several industries had encouraged
him in his assessment.
Eder also voiced cautious optimism regarding oil and gas
prices. "We will see the bottom in demand and in prices in the
second half of our business year," he said, adding it would be
too early to bet on a significant increase in demand from
customers in the oil and gas industry.
Talks in Voestalpine's divisions about savings potentials
have started and will be finished in February. One focus of the
new programme were newly opened plants, which could be operated
more efficiently than anticipated.
Voestalpine plans to invest around 1.1 billion euros in the
current business year, a large part of which will be spent on
new plants to serve automobile and rail customers while about
200 to 300 million euros will be reserved for acquisitions.
Aviation was one interesting sector for potential takeovers
to expand services for plane makers like Boeing, but in
an era of low interest rates, only family-run businesses were
affordable for Voestalpine because - unlike financial investors
- it had to follow economic criteria.
"The problem...is that money is available in unlimited
volumes. We are not willing to pay utopistic prices," he said.
($1 = 0.8870 euros)
(Editing by Alexander Smith)