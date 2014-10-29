VIENNA Oct 29 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine
will build a plant in China for premium steel
products, aiming to begin production at the end of 2017 to serve
the automotive, consumer goods and mechanical engineering
industries, it said on Wednesday.
The company said that its Special Steel Division had signed
a letter of intent to cooperate with Chinese foundry Kocel
Machinery Co.
"Over the next few years Voestalpine will invest around 140
million euros ($178 million) constructing a new plant to produce
premium special steel products for the Chinese market," it said.
