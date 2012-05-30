VIENNA May 30 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine forecast it can keep operating profit steady in its 2012/13 business year despite tough market conditions that helped pushed 2011/12 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) down 28.5 percent.

"From today's point of view, based on Voestalpine's strengths resulting from its downstream activities, operating results for FY 2012/13 should be achievable on similar levels like in FY 2011/12, despite the challenging environment in the steel segment," it said on Wednesday.

It generated fourth-quarter EBIT of 27.8 million euros ($34.9 million), beating the average estimate of zero in a Reuters poll of analysts, and proposed an unchanged dividend of 0.80 euros per share.

($1 = 0.7977 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)