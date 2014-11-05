VIENNA Nov 5 Austrian specialty steelmaker Voestalpine said it did not expect one-off effects in the second half of 2014/15 on the same scale as in the first half, when 45.2 million euros ($56.4 million) of such items boosted second-quarter earnings before interest and tax.

Asked at a news conference on Wednesday whether Voestalpine expected to book similar one-off items in the second half of its financial year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said:

"Not that we see any today." Chief Financial Officer Robert Ottel added that if any were booked, they would not be on the same scale as in the first half.

