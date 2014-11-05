VIENNA Nov 5 Austrian specialty steelmaker
Voestalpine said it did not expect one-off effects in
the second half of 2014/15 on the same scale as in the first
half, when 45.2 million euros ($56.4 million) of such items
boosted second-quarter earnings before interest and tax.
Asked at a news conference on Wednesday whether Voestalpine
expected to book similar one-off items in the second half of its
financial year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said:
"Not that we see any today." Chief Financial Officer Robert
Ottel added that if any were booked, they would not be on the
same scale as in the first half.
(1 US dollar = 0.8014 euro)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)