VIENNA Dec 15 Voestalpine is to merge its automotive and tubes and hollow products divisions to make its corporate structure more efficient and help growth, the Austrian steel products maker said on Thursday.

As part of the changes to take effect in April, the Automotive and Profilform divisions will form a single division, which will be headed by company veteran Herbert Eibensteiner.

He succeeds Wolfgang Spreitzer, current head of the Profilform division, and Franz Hirschmanner, head of the Automotive division.

"Merging the two divisions will generate a number of synergy effects," it said, adding it would "provide significant momentum for further growth in these particular sectors that have excellent future prospects."

The merger will reduce Voestalpine's divisions from five to four.

In November, Voestalpine said full-year operating profit could fall 10 percent as the debt crisis and troubles in the financial sector hit demand.

The maker of special steel used in tools, turbines and cars has cut steel capacity by 10 percent and said last month it would decide in early January whether other output adjustments might be needed for the quarters ahead. (Reporting by Fredrik Dahl. Editing by Jane Merriman)