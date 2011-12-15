(Adds company says "no discussion or plan" of job cuts)
VIENNA Dec 15 Voestalpine is to
merge its automotive division with its tubes and steel sections
arm to make its corporate structure more efficient and help
growth, the Austrian steel products maker said on Thursday.
As part of the changes to take effect in April, the
Automotive and Profilform divisions will form a single division,
which will be headed by company veteran Herbert Eibensteiner.
He succeeds Wolfgang Spreitzer, current head of the
Profilform division, and Franz Hirschmanner, head of the
Automotive division.
"Merging the two divisions will generate a number of synergy
effects," it said, adding it would "provide significant momentum
for further growth in these particular sectors that have
excellent future prospects."
The merger will reduce Voestalpine's divisions from five to
four, but company spokesman Gerhard Kuerner said there was "no
discussion or plan about reduction of people."
He said it made sense to merge the divisions as they had
the same kind of research and development as well as customers
-- in the automobile and energy sectors -- while they made
different products and were strong in different markets, he
added.
In November, Voestalpine said full-year operating profit
could fall 10 percent as the debt crisis and troubles in the
financial sector hit demand.
The maker of special steel used in tools, turbines and cars
has cut steel capacity by 10 percent and said last month it
would decide in early January whether other output adjustments
might be needed for the quarters ahead.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Jane Merriman and Andrew
Callus)