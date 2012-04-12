(Adds details, shares)

VIENNA, April 12 Austrian specialty steel group Voestalpine expects its steel business to pick up in the first half of the 2012/2013 business year, Chief Executive Wolfgang Eder said on Thursday.

"I'm confident enough to say, the first half of the new business year will be markedly better than the second half of 2011/2012," Eder told a gathering at the Klub der Wirtschaftspublizisten in Vienna. The company's fiscal year ended in March.

Voestalpine's steel business, which represents more than a third of group sales, should benefit from price hikes as business conditions improve, Eder said.

He expects sales and capacity usage in the group's other three divisions to remain stable.

The Linz-based company cut steel capacity by a tenth late last year as consumers, spooked by the weak economy, bought fewer big ticket items such as fridges and washing machines and the construction industry remained weak.

Voestalpine will report full-year results on May 30 and expects fourth-quarter earnings to reflect improving sentiment as customers fill depleted inventories. Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped by a third to 145 million euros ($190 million).

Voestalpine makes around a quarter of its sales in emerging markets outside of Europe and this share could double to 45 or 50 percent over the next 10 years, Eder said.

The maker of special steels used in tools, turbines and cars also expects to make progress in the U.S. market over the next two years, while growth rates in Europe will be limited.

OFFSHORE PIPELINES

Eder said the Austrian steelmaker was in talks with Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras to supply deepwater pipelines up to a depth of 4,000 metres. The company is in the process of "fine-tuning" the technology.

"Technically this isn't possible today," Eder said. "We are in negotiations with them and in two years we will have made enough progress to go down to 4,000 metres deep."

Shares in Voestalpine were 2.4 percent higher by 1207 GMT, outperforming a 2 percent firmer Stoxx Europe basic resources index (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Mark Potter)